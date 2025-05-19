FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department reports they are currently on scene of an overturned trailer at the on-ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 North. The crash happened about 7 AM Monday. The on-ramp is currently closed. Please seek an alternate route. Police will advise when it reopens.
Tractor trailer rollover closes ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 north in Falmouth
May 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
