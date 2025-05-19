You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor trailer rollover closes ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 north in Falmouth

May 19, 2025



FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department reports they are currently on scene of an overturned trailer at the on-ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 North. The crash happened about 7 AM Monday. The on-ramp is currently closed. Please seek an alternate route. Police will advise when it reopens.

