WAREHAM – A tractor-trailer rolled over in Wareham sometime after noon Monday. The crash happened on Route 25 westbound near the Glen Charlie Road exit. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The load of sand in the truck spilled and traffic is backed up approaching the scene with reportedly only one lane getting by. The Mass State Police Truck Team will investigate the cause of the crash.
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 25 in Wareham
August 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
