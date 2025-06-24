You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor-trailer snags wires, topples utility pole in Bourne

June 24, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A tractor-trailer reportedly snagged power lines causing a utility pole to snap in Bourne. It happened about 12:15 PM on Cranberry Highway at Adams Street. The driver was not injured but had to remain in the cab until Eversource could cut power in the area. The utility indicated 162 customers lost power as a result of this incident. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

