WEST BARNSTABLE – An active car fire was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly after 7 PM. The incident was eastbound near exit 5 (Route 149). All occupants escaped the vehicle safely. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
Traffic alert: Car fire reported eastbound on Route 6 near exit 5
July 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
