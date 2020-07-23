You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic alert: Car fire reported eastbound on Route 6 near exit 5

Traffic alert: Car fire reported eastbound on Route 6 near exit 5

July 23, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – An active car fire was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly after 7 PM. The incident was eastbound near exit 5 (Route 149). All occupants escaped the vehicle safely. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

