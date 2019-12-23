Traffic Alert: Crash closes section of Route 6A in Barnstable



(BARNSTABLE) – An early-morning accident on Route 6A in Barnstable will have the road shut down for several hours Monday morning.

The Barnstable Fire Department responded to the area of Route 6A and Bone Hill Road just after midnight following the report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

Arriving crews found a single vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male, had crashed through a utility pole. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had self-extricated before first responders arrived on the scene.

The vehicle snapped one utility pole while damaging two additional poles bringing down primary power lines in the area and starting several small brush fires.

Route 6A in the area of the crash will be closed while crews repair the damaged poles.

The unidentified driver, who was checked my Emergency Medical Service crews and declined to go to the hospital.

Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photo by Barnstable Police/CWN