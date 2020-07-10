You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic alert: Crash reported at Bass River Bridge on Route 28 in Yarmouth

Traffic alert: Crash reported at Bass River Bridge on Route 28 in Yarmouth

July 10, 2020



YARMOUTH – A traffic crash in Yarmouth was causing heavy delays on Route 28 at the Bass River Bridge. The crash happened sometime after 12:30 PM on Route 28 at Pleasant Street just short of the bridge. Several people including children were evaluated for injuries. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring ambulances to the scene. A utility pole was also damaged in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 