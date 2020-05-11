HYANNIS – A traffic crash snarled a major intersection in Hyannis Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 9 AM at the intersection on Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Barmstable Police.
Traffic alert: Crash reported at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis
May 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
