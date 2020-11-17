You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic alert: Crash slowing traffic at Sagamore Bridge

Traffic alert: Crash slowing traffic at Sagamore Bridge

November 17, 2020

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash slowed the evening commute at the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened just after 5:30 PM. Two people were treated and released at the scene. State Police are unvestigating the cause of the crash.

