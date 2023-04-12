Updated: Plymouth Fire Department Extinguishes Two Acre Brush Fire

PLYMOUTH – An extensive brush fire closed a section of Route 3 in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon. The highway was closed between Exit 3 (Route 3A) and Exit 13 (Long Pond Road). Extensive traffic delays are reported in the area. Even when to highway begins to reopen, residual delays are likely.



From Plymouth Fire: Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished an approximately 2-acre brush fire amid a red flag warning and extreme fire conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 2 PM, Plymouth Fire Department was notified of a brush fire in the area of Route 3.

Companies arrived to discover a roughly 2-acre area that was burning. Six brush trucks and two tankers were able to contain and knock down the fire within about 45 minutes.

Route 3 had to be closed in the area several times while the fire was burning, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted with closing the highway. Massachusetts State Police, Plymouth Police, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s District 2 Fire Warden also assisted.

Firefighters from Carver covered the West Plymouth Fire stations while crews battled the brush fire, and off-duty Plymouth firefighters were also called in to assist.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged by the fire.

Dry, windy weather led the National Weather Service to declare a red flag warning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department.