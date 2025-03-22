You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic alert: Slowdowns on Sagamore Bridge after appliance apparently falls off vehicle

Traffic alert: Slowdowns on Sagamore Bridge after appliance apparently falls off vehicle

March 22, 2025

BOURNE – A refrigerator reportedly fell off a vehicle going over the Sagamore Bridge sometime after 7:30 PM Saturday. According to reports another vehicle struck the appliance causing damage but no injuries. MassDOT personnel were enroute to clean up the fridge and broken glass from the roadway. Motorists should use caution approaching the bridge.

