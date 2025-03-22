BOURNE – A refrigerator reportedly fell off a vehicle going over the Sagamore Bridge sometime after 7:30 PM Saturday. According to reports another vehicle struck the appliance causing damage but no injuries. MassDOT personnel were enroute to clean up the fridge and broken glass from the roadway. Motorists should use caution approaching the bridge.
Traffic alert: Slowdowns on Sagamore Bridge after appliance apparently falls off vehicle
March 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
