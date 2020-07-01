Traffic alert: Route 25 exit 3 ramp to close tonight



BOURNE – Traffic Alert: Bourne Police report that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has notified them that they are closing the Route 25 Exit #3 ramp coming from the Bourne Bridge into Buzzards Bay tonight from 8 PM until 5 AM tomorrow morning for construction work. MassDOT’s planned detour sends all motorists several miles to the next exit to turn around and then return onto Route 25 east and then take the exit into Buzzards Bay. We anticipate this will add approx. 15-20 minutes to your travel time. We are fortunate to receive this information in advance this time so that we can at least try and alert as many residents as possible to avoid this area if they can. The work zone will be staffed by the State Police. If anyone has any further questions concerning this detour, please contact the MassDOT office in Taunton.