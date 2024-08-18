You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic collision leaves vehicle on its roof in Sandwich

Traffic collision leaves vehicle on its roof in Sandwich

August 17, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A traffic collision left a vehicle on its roof in Sandwich Saturday evening. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM at Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Cotuit Road. Firefighters assisted a driver from the overturned vehicle but no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

