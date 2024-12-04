You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic collision shuts down busy Ryder Street in Provincetown

Traffic collision shuts down busy Ryder Street in Provincetown

December 4, 2024

Provincetown Police/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A traffic crash shut down Ryder Street a busy connector between Bradford and Commercial Streets in downtown Provincetown Wednesday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.

