BOUNRE – A traffic crash on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge caused delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM drawing a response from Mass State Police and Bourne Fire who evaluated victims for injuries. Further details were not immediately avaialble.
Traffic crash before Sagamore Bridge causes traffic delays
September 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
