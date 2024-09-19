You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash before Sagamore Bridge causes traffic delays

Traffic crash before Sagamore Bridge causes traffic delays

September 19, 2024

BOUNRE – A traffic crash on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge caused delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM drawing a response from Mass State Police and Bourne Fire who evaluated victims for injuries. Further details were not immediately avaialble.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 