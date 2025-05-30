You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash blocks westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Traffic crash blocks westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

May 30, 2025

HARWICH – A reported rear-end collision caused delays for commuters on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened in the westbound lane before the Route 124 exit closing that lane. Delays were likely eastbound as well. Five people were evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

