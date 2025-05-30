HARWICH – A reported rear-end collision caused delays for commuters on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened in the westbound lane before the Route 124 exit closing that lane. Delays were likely eastbound as well. Five people were evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash blocks westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
May 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
