Traffic crash causes delays at busy Centerville intersection

March 31, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A three-vehicle crash was causing heavy delays at a busy Centerville intersection. The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 PM Friday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old Stage Road. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

