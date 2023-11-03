HYANNIS – Several people were evaluated at the scene of a traffic crash in Hyannis shortly after 6 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Rd. (Route 28) at Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Traffic was snarled in the area while the scene was worked.
Traffic crash causes delays at major Hyannis intersection
November 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
