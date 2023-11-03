You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays at major Hyannis intersection

Traffic crash causes delays at major Hyannis intersection

November 3, 2023

HYANNIS – Several people were evaluated at the scene of a traffic crash in Hyannis shortly after 6 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Rd. (Route 28) at Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Traffic was snarled in the area while the scene was worked.

