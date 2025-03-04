DENNIS – A four-vehicle collision was reported on Route 6 in Dennis just after 7 AM Tuesday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 134 where the divided highway ends. No serious injuries were reported but traffic delays were likely in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis
March 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Vineyard Wind Says Lightning Apparently Struck Previously-Damaged Turbine
- Cape And Islands Lawmakers Looking Forward To Their Committee Assignments
- Cape Cod 5 Orleans Starting Renovations
- Barnstable County Lab Approved to Test Drinking Water for PFAS
- Chatham Fire Dispatch Now Handled By Barnstable County Sheriff
- SouthCoast Wind Could Be Delayed To End Of This Decade
- Tentative Labor Agreement Reached For Stop & Shop Distribution Center
- Massachusetts DPU Says Gas Companies Have Proposed Relief On Upcoming Bills
- Suit Filed Over MBTA Communities Act
- Road Work Begins On Shootflying Hill Road
- Bass River Bridge Closed Monday for Wastewater Work
- Joint Base Cape Cod Approved To Stop Testing At Sandwich Pond
- JFK Library Staffers Back On The Job