You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis

Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis

March 4, 2025

DENNIS – A four-vehicle collision was reported on Route 6 in Dennis just after 7 AM Tuesday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 134 where the divided highway ends. No serious injuries were reported but traffic delays were likely in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

