Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

September 23, 2024

SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused delays for the morning commute in Sandwich. The crash happened about 8 AM Monday on Route 6 eastbound between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Chase Road. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

