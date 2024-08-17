You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Barnstable

August 17, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A traffic collision caused delays along Route 6 in West Barnstable Saturday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 1 PM westbound between Willow Street and Route 132. Two vehicles collided with three people being evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area.

