DENNIS – A two-vehicle collision caused delays but no serious injuries in Dennis. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 eastbound by the start of the “alley” section past Route 134. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Dennis
June 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
