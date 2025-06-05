You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Dennis

June 5, 2025

DENNIS – A two-vehicle collision caused delays but no serious injuries in Dennis. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 eastbound by the start of the “alley” section past Route 134. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

