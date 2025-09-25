EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for the morning commute in Eastham. The collision happened on Route 6 between Hay Road and South Eastham Street about 8:30 AM Thursday. Three people were evaluated with one person taken by ambualnce to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham
September 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
