Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham



EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for the morning commute in Eastham. The collision happened on Route 6 between Hay Road and South Eastham Street about 8:30 AM Thursday. Three people were evaluated with one person taken by ambualnce to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

