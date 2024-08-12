You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham

Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham

August 12, 2024

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays in Eastham. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) at Governor Prence Road. Four people were evaluated with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area .

