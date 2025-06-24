TRURO – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists in Truro Tuesday morning. The collision happened about 9:30 AM on Route 6 by the Truro Transfer Station. EMTs evaluated victims from the crash. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Truro
June 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cyanotoxin alert issued for Mashpee and Harwich ponds
- Fourth of July on a Friday means there will be plenty of traffic on the roads
- Frederick Douglass family member will participate in a discussion on Vineyard
- State safety officials urge caution as heat wave hits Cape Cod
- WATCH: Cape Cod wedding gets surprise visit from Zac Brown Band
- Sandwich to perform surface treatment on Old County Road
- Cape Cod Bracelet sales moved to exclusively online
- Chatham officials continuing to monitor North Beach Island
- Heritage Museum opens new net-zero welcome center
- YMCA launches public phase of Upper Cape campaign
- Regional leaders look to composting to reduce local waste
- Cash payments to be discontinued at Cape Cod National Seashore
- LISTEN: State Inspector General expands fraud outreach on Cape Cod, advises town leads as wastewater projects gear up