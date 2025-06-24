You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Truro

Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Truro

June 24, 2025

TRURO – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists in Truro Tuesday morning. The collision happened about 9:30 AM on Route 6 by the Truro Transfer Station. EMTs evaluated victims from the crash. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 