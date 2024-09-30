You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 westbound in Harwich

Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 westbound in Harwich

September 30, 2024

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 westbound between Route 137 and Route 124 shortly before 5 PM Monday. Both drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused travel delays until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 