HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 westbound between Route 137 and Route 124 shortly before 5 PM Monday. Both drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused travel delays until the scene was cleared.
Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 westbound in Harwich
September 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
