You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham

Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham

October 19, 2024

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle collision caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham Saturday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on State Highway (Route 6) near the Orleans Rotary. One person was evaluated for injuries. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 