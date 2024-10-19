EASTHAM – A two-vehicle collision caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham Saturday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on State Highway (Route 6) near the Orleans Rotary. One person was evaluated for injuries. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham
October 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
