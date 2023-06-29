You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich

Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich

June 29, 2023



HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. It happened westbound before Route 124 (Exit 82). Three ambulances were called to the scene though none of the injuries were believed to be serious. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Jake O’ Callaghan/CWN

