HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. It happened westbound before Route 124 (Exit 82). Three ambulances were called to the scene though none of the injuries were believed to be serious. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Jake O’ Callaghan/CWN
Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich
June 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
