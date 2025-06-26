You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes traffic slowdown on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Traffic crash causes traffic slowdown on Route 6 in Yarmouth

June 26, 2025

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for motorists on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The collision was reported westbound near the Bass River overpass sometime after 4 PM. At least one person was evaluated for injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

