YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for motorists on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The collision was reported westbound near the Bass River overpass sometime after 4 PM. At least one person was evaluated for injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash causes traffic slowdown on Route 6 in Yarmouth
June 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
