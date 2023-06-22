You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash closes alley section of Route 6 in Harwich

Traffic crash closes alley section of Route 6 in Harwich

June 22, 2023

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash closed down eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 PM about a mile before Route 124 (Exit 82). Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

