Traffic crash closes "alley" section of Route 6 near Harwich/Dennis town line

Traffic crash closes “alley” section of Route 6 near Harwich/Dennis town line

July 7, 2025

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash occurred in Harwich about 2:30 PM Monday. The collision on the “alley” section near the Harwich/Dennis town line shutdown the roadway while the scene was worked. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

