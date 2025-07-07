HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash occurred in Harwich about 2:30 PM Monday. The collision on the “alley” section near the Harwich/Dennis town line shutdown the roadway while the scene was worked. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash closes “alley” section of Route 6 near Harwich/Dennis town line
July 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
