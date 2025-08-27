You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash closes Camp Street in Hyannis

Traffic crash closes Camp Street in Hyannis

August 27, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4:20 PM Wednesday on Camp Street. No serious injuries were reported but the road was was closed between Route 28 and Main Street. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 