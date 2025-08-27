HYANNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4:20 PM Wednesday on Camp Street. No serious injuries were reported but the road was was closed between Route 28 and Main Street. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash closes Camp Street in Hyannis
August 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
