Traffic crash closes Great Neck Road in Mashpee

January 27, 2025

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEE – A two-vehicle crash was reported about 8:30 AM on Great Neck Road and Coombs Lane. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police, who are investigating the crash, advised to avoid the area as Great Neck Road North wass closed to all traffic.

