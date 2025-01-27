MASHPEE – A two-vehicle crash was reported about 8:30 AM on Great Neck Road and Coombs Lane. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police, who are investigating the crash, advised to avoid the area as Great Neck Road North wass closed to all traffic.
Traffic crash closes Great Neck Road in Mashpee
January 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
