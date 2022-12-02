BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne
December 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
