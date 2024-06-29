You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

June 29, 2024

HARWICH – A traffic crash closed Route 6 in Harwich just before 1:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just after the end of the divided highway near the Dennis town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Shortly after 2 PM the road reopened.

