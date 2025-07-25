BOURNE – A traffic crash closed the eastbound side of the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near the Herring Run. The three-vehicle collision happened just after 10:30 AM Friday. One person was reportedly taken to a hospital. 1 lane westbound was also closed. Sandwich Road on the Cape side of the canal is an alternative.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Top photos via Mass511/CWN; middle photo via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN; lower photo by Bourne Police/CWN
Traffic crash closes Scenic Highway eastbound in Bourne
July 25, 2025
