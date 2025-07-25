Traffic crash closes Scenic Highway eastbound in Bourne





BOURNE – A traffic crash closed the eastbound side of the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near the Herring Run. The three-vehicle collision happened just after 10:30 AM Friday. One person was reportedly taken to a hospital. 1 lane westbound was also closed. Sandwich Road on the Cape side of the canal is an alternative.



Top photos via Mass511/CWN; middle photo via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN; lower photo by Bourne Police/CWN