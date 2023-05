HYANNIS – A traffic crash shut down a section of Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis Monday afternoon. Several ambulances were called to the scene by the Toyota dealership around 2:30 PM. Motorists were urged to avoid Route 132 between Independence Drive and Bearse’s Way. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

CWN has a crew at the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.