You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth

Traffic crash closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth

September 11, 2024

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash closed a section of Route 28 in Falmouth. The collision happened shortly after 10 AM on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Central Avenue. One person was evaluated for injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 