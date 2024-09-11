FALMOUTH – A traffic crash closed a section of Route 28 in Falmouth. The collision happened shortly after 10 AM on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Central Avenue. One person was evaluated for injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth
September 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
