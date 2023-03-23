You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash closes Union Street at Route 6A in Yarmouth

Traffic crash closes Union Street at Route 6A in Yarmouth

March 23, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 AM Thursday on Union Street near Route 6A. Three ambulances were called to the scene though none of the injuries were believed to be serious. Union Street was closed between Route 6A and Starbuck Lane. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

