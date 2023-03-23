YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 AM Thursday on Union Street near Route 6A. Three ambulances were called to the scene though none of the injuries were believed to be serious. Union Street was closed between Route 6A and Starbuck Lane. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash closes Union Street at Route 6A in Yarmouth
March 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
