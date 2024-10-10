Video: Traffic crash in Harwich sends one person to the hospital



HARWICH – A crash at Whip -O-Will and Route 124 sent a woman to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The collision happened around 4:45 PM Wednesday across from the Mobil Gas Station. A Volkswagen Tiguan was reportedly struck by a unknown vehicle which stopped about 200 yards from the scene. Harwich Fire and Rescue secured the scene while traffic on Route 124 was reduced to one alternating lane. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

