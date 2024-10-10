You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Traffic crash in Harwich sends one person to the hospital

Video: Traffic crash in Harwich sends one person to the hospital

October 9, 2024


HARWICH – A crash at Whip -O-Will and Route 124 sent a woman to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The collision happened around 4:45 PM Wednesday across from the Mobil Gas Station. A Volkswagen Tiguan was reportedly struck by a unknown vehicle which stopped about 200 yards from the scene. Harwich Fire and Rescue secured the scene while traffic on Route 124 was reduced to one alternating lane. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 