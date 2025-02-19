You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crashes in Hyannis sends several people to the hospital, jams evening commute

February 19, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital and tied up the evening commute in Hyannis. The three-vehicle collision happened about 5 PM Wednesday on Falmouth Road (Route 132) at Pitcher’s Way. At least two other people were treated and released at the scene. 

About 5:30 PM a second crash was reported on Route 132 by te Toyota dealer between Independence Drive and Bearse’s Way. Several people were evaluated for unknown injuries.

Evening commuter traffic on Route 132 was tied up due to the crashes. Both crashes are under investigation by Barnstable Police.

