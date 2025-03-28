BOURNE – A traffic crash involving a school.bus and a car was reported in Bourne about 3:30 PM Friday. The collision happened on Sandwich Road (Route 28A) at Long Hill Road. No injuries were reported on the hus. Traffic was diverted off Route 28A. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Traffic crash involving school bus closes Route 28A in Bourne
March 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
