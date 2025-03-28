You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash involving school bus closes Route 28A in Bourne

March 28, 2025


BOURNE – A traffic crash involving a school.bus and a car was reported in Bourne about 3:30 PM Friday. The collision happened on Sandwich Road (Route 28A) at Long Hill Road. No injuries were reported on the hus. Traffic was diverted off Route 28A. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

