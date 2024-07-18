SANDWICH – A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused delays for the afternoon commute in Sandwich. There were conflicting reports if a passenger vehicle ended up under the semi truck. The collision happened shortly after 5 near the Quaker Meetinghouse Road (Exit 63) on Route 6 eastbound. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Paul Celeste/CWN
Traffic crash involving semi truck stalls afternoon commute on Route 6 in Sandwich
July 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
