Traffic crash involving semi truck stalls afternoon commute on Route 6 in Sandwich

Traffic crash involving semi truck stalls afternoon commute on Route 6 in Sandwich

July 18, 2024



SANDWICH – A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused delays for the afternoon commute in Sandwich. There were conflicting reports if a passenger vehicle ended up under the semi truck. The collision happened shortly after 5 near the Quaker Meetinghouse Road (Exit 63) on Route 6 eastbound. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by Paul Celeste/CWN

