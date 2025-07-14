Video: Traffic crash knocks down utility pole closing Sisson Street in Harwich



HARWICH – A traffic crash knocked down a utility pole in Harwich. The collision happened on Sisson Road at Harold Street. Live wires forced a driver to remain in their vehicle until Eversource could cut power. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource reported 385 customers lost service due to the crash.

Harwich Police advised that Sisson Road is closed between Harold Street and Gilbert Lane due to a motor vehicle crash. The road will be closed for an extensive period of time so avoid the area. Due to live wires down in the roadway we can not let anyone through at this time.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

