You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves car on its roof in Falmouth

Traffic crash leaves car on its roof in Falmouth

July 10, 2024

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left the vehicle on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened just after 9:30 PM on Maravista Avenue at Randolph Street. Several ambulances were called to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 