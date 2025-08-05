You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves trailer on its side on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Traffic crash leaves trailer on its side on Route 6 in Yarmouth

August 5, 2025

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left a trailer on its side on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 3:15 PM on the eastbound side past the Union Street exit. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escape injury. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

