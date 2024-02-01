Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left one vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened on Forest Road near Route 28 shortly before 5 PM Thursday. A Honda CR-V and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on with the Rav4 overturning. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN