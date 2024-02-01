You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth

Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth

February 1, 2024



YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left one vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened on Forest Road near Route 28  shortly before 5 PM Thursday. A Honda CR-V and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on with the Rav4 overturning. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

