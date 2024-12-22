You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its side

December 21, 2024

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a car rolled over on its side. The crash happened about 8:15 PM Saturday at the West Rotary where Main Street and Route 6 meet. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.

