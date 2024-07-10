You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash on Route 28 near Airport Rotary in Hyannis

Traffic crash on Route 28 near Airport Rotary in Hyannis

July 10, 2024


HYANNIS – No injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Hyannis around 1:50 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on Route 28 just off the Airport Rotary. Minor traffic delays were possible.

