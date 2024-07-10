HYANNIS – No injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Hyannis around 1:50 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on Route 28 just off the Airport Rotary. Minor traffic delays were possible.
Traffic crash on Route 28 near Airport Rotary in Hyannis
July 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
