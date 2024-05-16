You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable snarls evening commute

Traffic crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable snarls evening commute

May 15, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound near the Oak Street overpass between Route 149 and Route 132 shortly after 6 PM. State Police are reportedly investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was backed up until the scene was cleared.

