Traffic crash reported at base of Sagamore Bridge headed off-Cape

October 30, 2023


BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported at the base of the Sagamore Bridge shortly after 9 AM Monday. The crash was blocking the right lane causing traffic backups. One person was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Motorists should expect delays approaching the bridge. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Officials were able to quickly remove the vehicle(s) involved in the crash and by 9:20 both lanes were open.

Photos via MassDOT/CWN

